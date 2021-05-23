“Both Sides Are to Blame”

May 23, 2021
Area Man Diffuses Mideast Tensions
by Jennifer Matsui
Talk about Palestine, and inevitably you will come up against the persistent fallacy of its “self-defeating” tendency to embrace “violence”. This uninformed and implicitly racist assessment of Palestine’s history, its people, and their struggle, is just as often proffered by those claiming some degree of sympathy for their plight, as it is enshrined into hard […]
Jennifer Matsui is a writer living in Tokyo and a columnist for the print edition of CounterPunch magazine.
