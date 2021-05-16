War and More War

For anyone disturbed by the number of U.S. military bases abroad, roughly 800, it comes as little solace to learn that this high concentration of military outposts has a long genealogy, one that stretches back to the first days of the republic. Because back then we had forts, bristling with guns and soldiers, on other people’s land, namely, the territories belonging to Native tribes. These forts drew settlers, who then needed more protection, which led to more forts, and more settlers, in a snowballing sequence of aggression, as David Vine argues in his new book, The United States of War, A Global History of America’s Endless Conflicts, From Columbus to the Islamic State.
Bases lead to wars, Vine writes. They are also a sneaky form of colonialism. As such, they are resented by the people in whose lands they are located. They are seen, rightly, as aggression. Understanding this response is particularly critical now, with the U.S. surrounding two nuclear powers, China and Russia with military bases. The argument that these bases are defensive in nature is risible, just as the dozens of bases surrounding Iran do little to promote peace.
This is not an issue Biden campaigned on, but it surfaces from time to time, especially when a soldier or contractor in Iraq or Afghanistan gets injured or killed. Clearly the best way to prevent that from happening, to minimize it, is to close as many bases as possible and withdraw the soldiers. This is just simple self-interest. It sidesteps the bigger, moral question about what on earth the U.S. is doing placing its military in over 80 countries around the globe. The U.S. empire’s planetary network of military bases sends a message of bullying aggression to billions of earth’s inhabitants. It also costs a fortune at a time when funds could be better directed elsewhere, say to rental assistance or public health infrastructure at home. So it seemed timely, at this political juncture, when President Biden has announced a withdrawal from Afghanistan, to discuss with Vine the martial future and past of this very warlike U.S. empire.
Eve Ottenberg: Since you’re an expert on U.S. foreign military bases, do you think Biden really will withdraw the troops from Afghanistan? And that leads to two other questions: First, what about the tens of thousands of mercenaries, and the talk about leaving the CIA and special forces behind in Afghanistan? And second, do you really think the military would ever give up the chance to have bases from which it could so easily menace China? Would it let them be taken away from it at this time?
David Vine: Yes. I don’t think the military likes to have any bases taken away from it, but the military has plenty of bases from which to menace China, without bases in Afghanistan. They are exploring alternative bases in the region, in addition to all the bases they have already, meaning possibly Tajikistan, Uzbekistan or Kirgizstan. There is no reason why the military needs more bases. They already have dozens in the greater Middle East. As Phyllis Bennis and others have pointed out, even if all the troops are removed by September 11 or thereabouts, the bigger problem is the bombing.
The military retains the ability to bomb Afghanistan from bases in the region and bases far from the region. That has actually led to more deaths that the U.S. military is responsible for than troops in Afghanistan. That said, I think the CIA will definitely stay there, to what extent, it’s impossible for me to know. I suspect some contractors will also stay. Special forces is harder to know. Some of the contractors probably operate under arrangements where they’re being paid through the next fiscal year or several years in the future, but these are questions we need to continually ask the Biden administration to ensure that they really get all the troops out.
Ottenberg: Your book mentions how during World War II, U.S. forces built and occupied 2000 bases and had 30,000 installations touching every continent. Then briefly after the cold war, there was a decline, we pulled back a little, but then, since the Global War on Terror, hyper-imperialism has been the norm. What are the chances that that might be slowing now? Might Biden close some of our 800 foreign military bases? Is there any indication that might happen?
Vine: There is, and I’m actually quite encouraged at this moment that we could see some significant closures, as we saw after the end of World War II but also at the end of the cold war. In the George H.W. Bush administration and the Bill Clinton administration, there were significant closures, mostly in Europe and Asia, and then again in the George W. Bush administration there were significant closures, mostly in Europe, some in Asia. I think we could see that again. Why I’m optimistic: the Biden administration has announced it’s undertaking a global posture review, and we should see the results of that review sometime mid-summer. And they’re looking at all the global footprint, as they put it – U.S. bases, infrastructure abroad as well as U.S. troops abroad. That is a good sign. The chair of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley, just this past December, said that he thinks there’s too much infrastructure abroad. He said it publicly. He said the military needs to take a hard look at every single base overseas. When you have the highest ranking officer in the U.S. military raising questions about the need for all the infrastructure that exists, to me that’s a very good sign.
Ottenberg: So there’s a chance Biden might take a different approach.
Vine: Yes, and there are people across the political spectrum raising questions about the need for this huge collection of bases abroad. That is a longer term, encouraging sign; it’s not just people on the left, there are people on the right, for often very different reasons, but there are people across the political spectrum who have concluded that this is a long-outdated strategy, dating to World War II and the early days of the cold war, and that there are better ways to protect the United States and global security.
Ottenberg: Please sketch what you mean by “America has always been at war.” Much of your book is devoted to that, the way the U.S. exterminated Native peoples, and that was war, so could you elaborate on that?
Vine: My interest in the book began with my observation of the past two decades of war, and I had it in my mind, wrongly, that this was somehow exceptional in U.S. history.
Ottenberg: Lots of people think that.
Vine: Exactly. But the more I looked into the history of U.S. wars, the more I saw that the U.S. military has been at war or involved in some form of combat in virtually every year in U.S. history. By my count, building on the congressional research service, every year bar eleven. So 234 out of the 245 years in U.S. history, the U.S. military has been in some form of war or other combat. And as you pointed out, from independence through almost the end of the nineteenth century, there was continuous warfare against Native American peoples, nations, that of course led to the extermination, the genocide of Native American peoples, and the conquest and colonization of lands across North America.
But that of course wasn’t the end of the wars, in fact, I see the war of 1898 and the seizure of the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Guam and, in a de facto way, Cuba, as just an extension of those wars in North America. After that point, the wars in many cases become more surreptitious, more secretive. Rather than seizing territory permanently, rather than creating colonies, you see the U.S. invading, especially Latin American countries, and occupying many for long periods of time, but not taking them as formal colonies; instead, the U.S. government exerted power and control in more surreptitious, political ways, sometimes with the help of military occupation.
Through the present, we see the U.S. engaged in a variety of wars in a variety of ways, including after World War II with the help of the CIA, and waging proxy wars in the post-World War II period and increasingly again in the present. Proxy wars have become an increasingly popular strategy because of the opposition to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that built very quickly and that make it very difficult for U.S. presidents now to wage large-scale, ground invasions and wars.
Ottenberg: You point out in your book that with the proliferation of forts, they were like military bases and it was a self-fulfilling prophecy, because more people would come because the forts were there and then the forts had more people that they had to quote protect unquote. You show how the fort mentality has carried over into the basing mentality and that that can lead to war.
Vine: One of the central arguments in the book is not just that bases abroad enable war – they do – bases overseas in particular, and in North America, in the early decades of the country’s history, these bases abroad make war possible. They are the infrastructure that undergirds war. But they also make war more likely, because when you build bases abroad, on other people’s territory, these bases, history shows – for the U.S. empire and other empires – tend not to be defensive in nature. They tend to be offensive in nature, and they make it too easy for policymakers to choose war, and to wage war, too tempting. Continually, though not inevitably, in U.S. history, one sees U.S. bases abroad leading to future wars, which then lead to more bases abroad, which then lead to more wars in a continuing process.
Ottenberg: Your books says that the army was essentially a protection service for settlers, and you quote General Smedley Butler about what went on later in the early twentieth century in Central America; what are some other instances of this? Could you give a few brief examples of the conflation of U.S. economic interests with national security?
Vine: This is a long-standing problem that continues to this day, where pundits, people in the media, think tank types, academics, frequently invoke U.S. national security interests very blithely, casually, and what they really mean are very specific U.S. economic interests. But they don’t say that. This is sort of euphemistic speaking. But there are a range of examples, including early U.S. navy deployments around the world in the first decades of U.S. history. Then the U.S. navy was operating on a virtually worldwide basis. And they weren’t there just to take in the views, they were there to support U.S. business interests abroad, in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Africa, in Asia, in other parts of the Atlantic. This was in the first few decades of the nineteenth century and probably perhaps a bit earlier.
Later, in North America you see railroad interests, natural resource interests, fur trapping, mining, and land interests, first and foremost, real estate speculators and farmers – again, the U.S. military and the forts that they built were a kind of protection service, a bodyguard service for these Euro-American settlers and the businesses that they brought with them. More recently, Smedley Butler pointed to banking interests and banana and other fruit interests, in Central America and other parts of Latin America, whose bottom lines were essentially protected by the U.S. marines, in Butler’s case, and other parts of the U.S. military. The airline industry in the post-World War II period was greatly assisted by U.S. air bases. And of course, the oil industry. In many ways, U.S. military policy since at least 1980 has been shaped more powerfully by the protection of oil interests than anything else.
Ottenberg: I read that in the ‘50s, people in the state department had actual shares in companies invested in one of the Central American countries where the U.S. supported a coup. Was that common?
Vine: The short answer is yes, definitely.
Ottenberg: Could you describe how forts morphed into foreign bases? You give one example late in the book of a contemporary U.S. military officer in I believe the Middle East, I can’t remember exactly where, saying, “we’re in Injun country.” That was very revealing to me of the mentality of the people building foreign bases. Could you speak to that?
Vine: It’s important to see that U.S. army forts in North America, outside of U.S. territory, those were the first bases abroad. Those were the first foreign military bases the U.S. possessed. We can then trace connections between those bases, those forts, and the kinds of U.S. military bases one sees around the globe today. Indeed, the language of “Injun territory,” that this journalist that I quote in the book heard when he visited particularly remote and often secretive bases around the world shows the kind of racialized thinking that connects bases and wars today and the first foreign bases built on Native American peoples’ territories in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.
Ottenberg: That point that the country’s first forts were foreign bases is very telling. Could you explain the colonial significance of “Destroyers for Bases,” under FDR, which you describe in your book? And how bases rather than colonies were the new imperialism?
Vine: Really after 1898, and the creation of colonies in Puerto Rico, Guam, the Philippines and on a de facto basis in Cuba, the United States got out of the colony business, at least the creation of new colonies. There were long-term occupations in Latin America, but the U.S. avoided the creation of new colonies because of what U.S. policy-makers saw as the headaches connected to them. So the Destroyers for Bases deal, which was signed the year before the United States entered World War II, really marked an often overlooked expansion of U.S. territory, and the creation of kinds of discrete colonies, where the U.S. got access to bases and the right to build larger bases in British colonies, in exchange for World War I-era destroyers.
This was a very significant expansion in U.S. power and control of territory. Many in the colonies where the U.S. gained the right to build bases in the western hemisphere basically saw this as a transfer in colonial control from Britain to the United States. This wasn’t just access to bases, it was a larger access to entire colonies. Destroyers for Bases was a deal that FDR and Churchill signed in a way that bypassed congress entirely. He just announced it to congress, so there was no democratic oversight.
Ottenberg: Could you explain how these bases were constructed? Who built them, and how they were paid – this is huge infrastructure. Those are a lot of jobs. Not just Destroyers for Bases, but generally, building bases in foreign countries, places that were previously colonial, and now the U.S. comes in and installs entertainment, food, restaurants, all that.
Vine: So bases themselves, the infrastructure, have always been a business and that again dates to the nineteenth century, eighteenth century. The physical materials of bases have to come from somewhere, and people have made money off that construction process for a long time. In the post-World War II period, however, specifically beginning around 1950, spending on U.S. bases abroad reached new levels, because this is when U.S. bases abroad become “little Americas.” Any thought of austere installations or military camps, that image of the base was discarded. Instead, the military began to build really entire cities with all the amenities necessary to support not just troops, but their families. This became a way to legitimize and enable the long-term occupation of other countries for decades.
Ottenberg: Locals built the bases, right? For very low pay.
Vine: Different arrangements at different places at different times. So it often depended on the power of the host government. Working conditions are better when the host government has more power, is wealthier. But the bottom line again is that millions, and more recently billions of dollars are made building, expanding and maintaining bases. In some cases, indeed, locals are paid very little. In other cases, Germany today or Japan today, bases are very expensive and people are paid decent wages.
But in my mind what’s most important to see is how bases abroad have become a microcosm of the military-industrial complex, and, as I say in the book, Eisenhower’s worst nightmare of the military-industrial complex, because they become these entire worlds that are literally entrenched in the ground and become very hard to uproot because people’s lives, their jobs, their livelihoods depend on the continued operation of the bases. And you have locals and U.S. citizens alike in whose interest it is to see the bases continue and remain open, even if there is no military or strategic security reason to keep the bases open.
Ottenberg: You pointed out in your book also that some of the locals were paid miserably, 50 cents a day for instance, and American workers would get different wages.
Vine: That was during World War II in particular. Much of the reason the United States was able to build so many bases so quickly was low-paid, colonized labor. There are definitely other examples outside of World War II, but the urgency of the war made it easier for U.S. leaders and British and French colonial leaders – probably less French, because of the occupation of France – so really Australia and Britain, to mobilize large colonized labor forces that were paid a pittance and built bases at an extremely rapid pace.
Ottenberg: By September of 1946 you write that a Russian navy admiral was publicly describing U.S. basing policy as clearly offensive in nature. Bases were not defensive nor were they perceived as defensive by the people in whose countries they are located. It’s aggressive. It’s aggression.
Vine: They’re meant to threaten.
Ottenberg: You say bases trumped commitments to decolonization, to democracy, to peace. How did post-World War II basing policy fit with the rise of the CIA?
Vine: Both were reflections of how the cold war and the supposed threat of the Soviet Union – it was not just supposed, there was a threat – but the often inflated threat of the Soviet Union was used as a justification to do almost anything U.S. leaders wanted to do, including many actions and policy decisions in direct conflict with democratic values and stated interest in spreading democracy. All this took a back seat when the CIA was interested in meddling wherever it wanted to, in foreign elections and other local politics, or when the U.S. military wanted to build a base in a country run, for example, by a repressive regime, or to back a government waging war against decolonizing forces.
Ottenberg: Let’s talk about the lily-pad strategy. Where are these lily pads now, what are they, and why does the military use them?
Vine: One encouraging thing about lily pads is that they really are a reaction to decades of protest against U.S. and other foreign military bases. Almost everywhere that U.S. bases have been constructed abroad, protests have followed. People tend not to like having their land occupied by a foreign military. For a long time, U.S. policy-makers have been concerned about this vulnerability of foreign bases; they’re vulnerable to foreign protest and people saying we want our land back, or we don’t want you to operate as you’re operating. So lily pads are a long-term response to that vulnerability.
These lily pads are much smaller, often very isolated, often secretive bases compared to the little Americas that were built in the 1950s and ‘60s and, to some extent, that have still been built to this day. Lily pads have been a strategy pursued since about 2000, the beginning of the George W. Bush administration. And again, they tend to be small, featuring a few hundred troops rather than little Americas with thousands of troops. They have few of the amenities, none of the theaters, none of the schools, no family members. They’ve often been either in very isolated locations to insulate them from protest or at times hidden within host nation bases, so within a Philippines military base, or within a Colombian military base you would have a U.S. lily pad.
Ottenberg: And they’re all over Africa.
Vine: Africa is the place where we’ve seen the largest expansion in the number of lily pad bases, but there are also some in Central and Eastern Europe, in parts of Asia, again, since around 2000.
Ottenberg; So, sadly, they could be the wave of the future.
Vine: Well, I hope not. With growing opposition to U.S. bases generally, there is growing opposition to the U.S. military presence in Africa, people asking why do we have these lily pad bases in Kenya or Cameroon or Niger? So I very much hope they are NOT the wave of the future.
Ottenberg: Agreed. I hope they are not, too.