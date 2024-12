Voltaire once said of religion: “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was until recently leader of the Church of England as well as ceremonial head of the vast global Anglican Communion. His resignation will take effect shortly but news of his fall from […]



If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access

In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies. To read this article, log in here or subscribe here If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.