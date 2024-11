The ICC has finally charged Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant with war crimes in Gaza and issued warrants for their arrests. The ICC charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include not only specific atrocities in Gaza but also the more encompassing and systematic allegation of committing “crimes against humanity.” The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber found enough evidence to […]



If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access

In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies. To read this article, log in here or subscribe here If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.