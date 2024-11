Boys don’t cry. The first time I swam in the Gulf of Mexico off the Central Florida coast was also the last. It was deep summer, early 1980s. I was visiting the parents of my boyfriend at the time in Fort Myers. The father had had a brilliant career in military intelligence until, it was […]



If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access

In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies. To read this article, log in here or subscribe here If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.