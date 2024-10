+ Let’s allow Volker Türk, the UN’s human rights chief, to set the scene for one of the bloodiest weeks yet in Israel’s pitiless extermination campaign in North Gaza: “Today, one of the darkest moments of the Gaza conflict is unfolding in the north of the Strip. As we speak, the Israeli military is subjecting […]



If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access

In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies. To read this article, log in here or subscribe here If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.