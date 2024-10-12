LOGIN

War on the United Nations

The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War

Jeffrey St. Clair October 12, 2024

This was the week that Israel, with the backing of the Biden administration, went to war against…the United Nations by attacking UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) in Lebanon and seizing the UN HQ in East Jerusalem. This brazen assault comes after a year of attacks on UN aid workers in Gaza, killing more than 300. After it has bombed UN food and supply convoys, UN health clinics, UN schools and refugee camps. After it has banned UN investigators from entering Gaza and threatened UN courts and prosecutors. All with the shameful acquiescence of Biden, Blinken and Harris.

Jeffrey St. Clair is editor of CounterPunch. His most recent book is An Orgy of Thieves: Neoliberalism and Its Discontents (with Alexander Cockburn). He can be reached at: sitka@comcast.net or on Twitter @JeffreyStClair3

Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman torture camp

Apologists for Rape

The Sde Teiman Protests

Binoy Kampmark August 25, 2024

