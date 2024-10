WRITERS! Win More Prizes Than Pankaj Mishra!

To read this article, log in here or subscribe here If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Congrats to renowned author and novelist Pankaj Mishra, who recently won Canada’s prestigious Weston International Award! As winner of this impressive honor, Pankaj was asked to deliver a lecture at the Royal Ontario Museum, excerpts of which were to be published in Canada’s paper of record, the Globe and Mail. For his lecture, Pankaj chose […]

susie day writes about prison, policing, and political activism. She’s also written political satire, a collection of which, Snidelines: Talking Trash to Power, was published in 2014. In 2020, her book, The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution was published by Haymarket. She lives in New York City with her partner, the infamous Laura Whitehorn.