September 22, 2024

Inside Big Tech’s Race to “Climate Safe-Havens”

Alyse Burnside

Facebook data center Los Lunas, New Mexico. Image courtesy of Facebook.

In David Pogue’s book, How to Prepare for Climate Change, he suggests readers consider relocating to what he deems “climate safe-havens,” or fifteen cities that offer protection from the worst of climate disaster. These so-called safe havens spread across the northeastern part of the United States, from Minnesota to New York, and as far south as Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the Virginias.  Like the “rust belt,” “bible belt,” or “cornbelt,” these post-industrial cities are being redefined by their legacy infrastructure access to freshwater and moderate weather. 

The designation of climate safe havens offers a little bit of hope alongside the litany of dire studies highlighting the irreversible effects of climate change. Studies like this one from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)tell us that this past May was the hottest May recorded on Earth, marking it the 12th consecutive month of record-breaking heat. The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) reports that last year brought 28 weather and climate disaster that cost over a billion dollars in damages—yet another record broken. 

Alyse Burnside is a writer living in Brooklyn. They’re working on a collection of essays about work, attachment, and horses. Their work has appeared in The Paris Review, The Atlantic, The Believer, The Nation, DIAGRAM, and elsewhere.

