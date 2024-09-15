September 15, 2024

Hunted by Israeli Tanks and Drones, an English Teacher Protects Her Family in Central Gaza

by William Silversmith

Image by Andrej Lišakov.

Under threat from Israeli tanks, the parents and siblings of Ms. Kamla (a pseudonym) were forced to evacuate al-Bureij camp and relocate to her central Gaza home in al-Maghazi on December 25, 2023. Three days later an Israeli tank fired a shell into her home, though thankfully their family was gathered in a different room of the house so there were no injuries. Since December 28, Kamla and her family have been displaced 7 or 8 times.

When the Israeli tanks finished their operation, Kamla left the tent she had evacuated to in Dier al-Balah. She went to see if her house was still standing. She found it partially destroyed, yet still she tried to clear the rubble to live in it once more. That was not the end however, as Israel returned with more tanks and bombs.

William Silversmith (he/him) is a secular Jewish organizer and writer with the NEPA Democratic Socialists of America. You can follow him on Twitter/X at @matrixmarxist.

