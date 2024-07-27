Talk, Talk; Bang-Bang

Netanyahu’s speech was a clarifying moment. Not for Netanyahu who needs no clarification. But for the US government. Its complicity in the genocide in Gaza and the wider apartheid in the Occupied Territories is absolute and openly celebrated by those who have funded and armed it.
