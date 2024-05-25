This was the week of rebukes for Israel: On Monday, the ICC requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, on Wednesday three European nations, Ireland, Spain and Norway, recognized Palestinian statehood and on Friday the ICJ ordered Israel to halt its military operations in Rafah, open the border crossings for humanitarian aid and allow international investigators into Gaza. Has the international community finally run out of patience with Israeli intransigence?
- Three Strikes
- Fallen Angel
- The Great Resignation
- The War on Humanitarians
- Oh, How Violent: Hollywood, USC, and the Sickness of Denial
- Small Islands, Deadly Stakes
- Biden Blinks, Bibi Bites, Blinken Rewrites
- Green Colonialism in the Empire State
- Pitzer College Becomes First in US to Call for Academic Boycott of Israel
- Rachel’s Children
- The Sad Spectacle of Lesser-Evil Elections
- Satan v. Netanyahu et al.
- The War Comes Home
- Solidarity to Stop AUKUS
- The Great Salt Lake is Disappearing… So Utah Bans Rights of Nature.