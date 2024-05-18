Ilan Pappé is 70 years old. He’s Jewish. His parents fled persecution in Hitler’s Germany. He’s an Israeli and served in the IDF. He hasn’t been radicalized by TikTok. He is, in fact, one of Israel’s most celebrated historians. None of that stopped Pappé from being detained by Biden’s TSA in Detroit, interrogated by the agents from the Department of Homeland Security about whether he’s a supporter of Hamas, and having his phone data copied. This crackdown isn’t about protecting Jews or Israelis or preserving the exceptional nature of the Holocaust.
- The War on Humanitarians
- Oh, How Violent: Hollywood, USC, and the Sickness of Denial
- Small Islands, Deadly Stakes
- Biden Blinks, Bibi Bites, Blinken Rewrites
- Green Colonialism in the Empire State
- Pitzer College Becomes First in US to Call for Academic Boycott of Israel
- Rachel’s Children
- The Sad Spectacle of Lesser-Evil Elections
- Satan v. Netanyahu et al.
- The War Comes Home
- Solidarity to Stop AUKUS
- The Great Salt Lake is Disappearing… So Utah Bans Rights of Nature.
- Let’s Go Crazy
- Civil War, Alex Garland’s Gripping War Between the Cinematic States
- Overhyping a US-China “AI Arms Race”