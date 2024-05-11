By Friday, at least 110,000 Palestinians had been forced to flee Rafah, which is now under bombardment. Many of them have already been displaced two or three times. But all of them know nowhere is safe in Gaza now. There’s no refuge, no place free of bombs and tank shellings and sniper fire, no tent camp or temporary shelter with a reliable source of water or working toilets or beds or food, no mosque to pray in as death hovers all around.
- Oh, How Violent: Hollywood, USC, and the Sickness of Denial
- Small Islands, Deadly Stakes
- Biden Blinks, Bibi Bites, Blinken Rewrites
- Green Colonialism in the Empire State
- Pitzer College Becomes First in US to Call for Academic Boycott of Israel
- Rachel’s Children
- The Sad Spectacle of Lesser-Evil Elections
- Satan v. Netanyahu et al.
- The War Comes Home
- Solidarity to Stop AUKUS
- The Great Salt Lake is Disappearing… So Utah Bans Rights of Nature.
- Let’s Go Crazy
- Civil War, Alex Garland’s Gripping War Between the Cinematic States
- Overhyping a US-China “AI Arms Race”
- Intolerable Cruelty