Had she not been murdered in Rafah protecting Palestinian homes from demolition, Rachel Corrie could have become the mother of today’s protesters on US campuses. They’re certainly the inheritors of her fierce moral spirit and unflinching courage…
- Rachel’s Children
- The Sad Spectacle of Lesser-Evil Elections
- Satan v. Netanyahu et al.
- The War Comes Home
- Solidarity to Stop AUKUS
- The Great Salt Lake is Disappearing… So Utah Bans Rights of Nature.
- Let’s Go Crazy
- Civil War, Alex Garland’s Gripping War Between the Cinematic States
- Overhyping a US-China “AI Arms Race”
- Intolerable Cruelty
- Orwell on the Necessity of Decolonization — for the Colonizer
- Buying Democracy with Dirty Money
- Zone of Extermination
- The Banality of Sir Keir Starmer
- Israel’s War Psychosis