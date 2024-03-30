Who’ll Stop the Rain?

March 30, 2024
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
+ The UN has been used to start many wars, but has it ever stopped one? The Security Council's ceasefire resolution, temporary as it is, was completely ignored by Israel. Will any of the Council's members (China? Russia?) use their considerable power to enforce it?
