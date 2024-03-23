The Famine-Makers

March 23, 2024
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
If you want an idea of just how miserably the media has failed in its coverage of Israel’s invasion of Gaza, in a recent Pew survey only about half of American adults could correctly identify whether more Israelis (1,550) or Palestinians (33,000+) had been killed in the war.
