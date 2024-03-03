Homo What?

March 3, 2024
The Challenge of Caring About the World
by Julie Wark
As some members of our species are at it, hell for leather, killing other members of it wholesale and openly, aided and abetted by “democratic” national and international institutions in the “crime of all crimes”—genocide—humanity’s current situation is one in which the end of our species, and all the rest, is looming in the even […]
