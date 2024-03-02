Burning All Illusions

March 2, 2024
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
The desperate attempts to smear Aaron Bushnell as "insane" are absurd. They are the kind of absurdity that Camus dissects in The Myth of Sisyphus, which begins by saying “There is only one really serious philosophical question, and that is suicide.” If Camus ultimately comes down on the side of living, it's a close call that takes many pages to reason out in a world where one civilized culture gave us Auschwitz and another Hiroshima. Our own cultural guardians want us to believe Bushnell was mad and not the war that drove him to take his own life.
