The Storm in Gaza, Ericka Huggins, and the Right to Remain Ridiculous

by



If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access

In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies. To read this article, log in here or subscribe here If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

I don’t know about you, but my heart is broken. And I am nothing special – I’m guessing there are at least two to twenty million people in this country – a whole other mainstream – who feel something similar. But I am profoundly privileged, demographically secure with the genome of a Mary Poppins – what right have I to mention my self-indulgent feelings? Because I wasn’t aware I had a heart condition until I talked about Gaza to Ericka Huggins. “Your heart is broken,” she told me.