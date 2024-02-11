Investigating the New York Times “Investigation” of Hamas Mass Rape 

February 11, 2024
Narratives of Demonization
by Robin Andersen
Almost three months after the Hamas attacks of October 7, and well into the international condemnation of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, on December 29, 2023, the New York Times revisited the topic of Hamas sexual violence. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jeffrey Gettleman joined two other writers, Anat Schwartz and Adam Sella, in a piece billed […]
Robin Andersen is a Professor Emerita at Fordham University. Her latest book is Investigating Death in Paradise: Finding New Meaning in the BBC Mystery Series.
