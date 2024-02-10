Over the Top

February 10, 2024
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
For every Israeli killed on October 7 (some of them, perhaps many) by the IDF, at least 10 Palestinian children in Gaza have been killed in revenge...with no sign the killing is slowing down never mind stopping.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe