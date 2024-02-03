Gaza Delenda Est

February 3, 2024
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
The Biden Administration's decision to cut off critical funding to UNRWA is the default form of collective punishment for Clintonian liberals, where the denial of humanitarian aid is used as a weapon to punish (ie., starve) people who have no responsibility for the alleged transgression.
