Decolonize This

January 28, 2024
Sai Englert On Palestine And Settler Colonialism
by Susie Day
The theory of settler colonialism has – no surprise – never been popular among Western higher-ups. But since October 7, 2023, with chants of “From the River to the Sea / Palestine Will Be Free” ringing out on streets around the world, mainstream pundits and academics have taken aim at the theory, calling it dangerous, simplistic, morally deranged, antisemitic. Considering the sources – The New York Times; The Wall Street Journal; The Atlantic; CNN, etc. – it makes sense that they would want to curate the story of just how Western civilization became “civilized.”]
susie day writes about prison, policing, and political activism. She’s also written political satire, a collection of which, Snidelines: Talking Trash to Power, was published in 2014. In 2020, her book, The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution was published by Haymarket. She lives in New York City with her partner, the infamous Laura Whitehorn.
