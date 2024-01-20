A War With No Future

January 20, 2024
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
What Bidenian Deescalation looks like in the Middle East: In the past week, Israel attacked Gaza and the West Bank. Lebanon attacked Israel. Israel attacked Lebanon. The US attacked targets in Syria and Iraq. Iraq attacked US bases in Iraq and Syria and moved to kick the US out of Iraq. Turkey and Iran attacked Syria and Iraq. Iran also attacked Pakistan and Pakistan attacked Iran. Jordan attacked Syria. Yemen attacked ships in the Red Sea and the US/UK launched airstrikes on Yemen, prompting Yemen to attack US Navy ships. Two Navy SEALs drowned in an operation off the coast of Somalia.
