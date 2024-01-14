January 14, 2024

The Right-Wing Culture Wars Flare in Support of Israeli War Crimes

Marcuse’s “Repressive Tolerance” and The Israeli-Hamas War, 2023-2024

by Charles Reitz
The right-wing’s accusations attempt to distort the rationale of recent student protests through a loaded deflection: They demand suitable negative sanctions be applied against student advocates of “genocidal antisemitism.” Given the demonstrations and confrontations on this issue, the students who were punished at Columbia, the progressive anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine, were opposing the Israeli occupation of Palestine and advocating ceasefire not genocidal antisemitism.
To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Charles Reitz is a radical social and political philosopher who regularly contributes to the ongoing discussion and development of critical social theory and critical pedagogy. In 2019 his book “Ecology and Revolution: Herbert Marcuse and the Challenge of a New World System Today” was published by Routledge.

[CP Newsletter Archive 1993-2012-400 issues] [Nuclear Fracking] [CP+ Perks]

Pressure Drops

Abolition Everywhere

Trouble Ahead Trouble Behind

Bottomlines

Empire Burlesque

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe