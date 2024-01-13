Israel in the Dock

January 13, 2024
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
After decades of forced evictions, mass killings, warrantless arrests, restricted travel, stolen land, demolished houses, poisoned wells, razed orchards, embargoes and targeted killings, Israel has finally been placed in the dock to answer charges of genocide against the ghettoized and bombarded people of Gaza. And it took the South Africans to do it.
