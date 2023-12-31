December 31, 2023

The Legal Fight to End Genocide in Gaza

Nadia Ben-Youssef on Why “Solidarity Will Save Us–All Of Us”

by Susie Day
The Genocide Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, were adopted in 1948. What else happened in 1948? The establishment of the state of Israel and the Nakba, right? So how, from this beginning, could international law accommodate ongoing colonization — which requires human subjugation, a hierarchy of life? That’s the antithesis of a declaration that says everyone has inalienable rights. Even the best laws are not applied equally. The greatest violators of international law, including the United States, are never held accountable. They wrote the laws, so it makes sense that they’ve created this system.
susie day writes about prison, policing, and political activism. She’s also written political satire, a collection of which, Snidelines: Talking Trash to Power, was published in 2014. In 2020, her book, The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution was published by Haymarket. She lives in New York City with her partner, the infamous Laura Whitehorn.

