December 24, 2023

How the Campaign to Free Political Prisoner Alex Saab Succeeded

A Victory for Venezuelan Sovereignty

by Roger Harris
Alex Saab was freed from US captivity in what Venezuelan Prof. Maria Victor Paez described as “a triumph of Venezuelan diplomacy.” The diplomat had been imprisoned for trying to bring humanitarian supplies to Venezuela in legal international trade but in circumvention of Washington’s illegal economic coercive measures, also known as sanctions. Negotiated prisoner exchange In […]
Roger Harris is on the board of the Task Force on the Americas, a 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization.

