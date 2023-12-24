How the Campaign to Free Political Prisoner Alex Saab Succeeded

December 24, 2023
A Victory for Venezuelan Sovereignty
by Roger Harris
Alex Saab was freed from US captivity in what Venezuelan Prof. Maria Victor Paez described as “a triumph of Venezuelan diplomacy.” The diplomat had been imprisoned for trying to bring humanitarian supplies to Venezuela in legal international trade but in circumvention of Washington’s illegal economic coercive measures, also known as sanctions. Negotiated prisoner exchange In […]
