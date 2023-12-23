Made in the USA

December 23, 2023
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
So much of Gaza has been disfigured by Israeli/US bombs that it is now a different color from space. A New York Times determined that Israel routinely dropped 2,000 lbs. bombs in the area south of Wadi Gaza, the place the IDF had repeatedly ordered civilians in Gaza to move to for safety. The US-made MK-84 2,000-pound bomb can leave craters 60 feet deep and create blastwaves capable of killing and maiming people up to 3,000 feet away. The NYT report concluded that the IDF dropped at least 200 such bombs in southern Gaza, where "even for those who followed every evacuation order, there was still no safety to be found."
