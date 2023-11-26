November 26, 2023

High Budget Sleaze

Polarizing Productions Signal a Sea Change in Pop Culture.

by Nicky Otis Smith
Now I see in Blonde the seed of the next six or seven years in American pop culture. The austere, bland, and politically correct atmosphere that ruled the 2010s was fading, its reign was extended a bit by the coronavirus pandemic. Blonde is not an objectionable film because its director doesn’t like, or possibly even understand Marilyn Monroe movies. It may be a bad film, but it becomes more and more interesting with time.
Nicky Otis Smith is a filmmaker and writer. He was born and raised in New York City and has lived in Baltimore since 2003.

