Complete and Utter Carnage

November 25, 2023
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
This week, the IDF killed Bilal Jadallah, director of Press House-Palestine. Jadallah was one of the Palestinian journalists who provided “indispensable research” for the Committee to Protect Journalists’ “Deadly Pattern” report, released in May of this year that documented a pattern of IDF lethally targeting journalists and evading accountability.
