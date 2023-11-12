The Russel Brand Conspiracy

November 12, 2023
Distortions in the Matrix
by Tony McKenna
This year, the UK television program Panaroma released an expose on the comedian, activist and lifestyle guru Russel Brand. Brand is a British star but also someone whose celebrity has crossed international lines; he has appeared in several Hollywood movies, been interviewed frequently on many of the biggest news channels in the world and will probably be […]
Tony McKenna’s journalism has been featured by Al Jazeera, Salon, The Huffington Post, ABC Australia, New Internationalist, The Progressive, New Statesman and New Humanist. His books include Art, Literature and Culture from a Marxist Perspective (Macmillan), The Dictator, the Revolution, the Machine: A Political Account of Joseph Stalin (Sussex Academic Press), Toward Forever: Radical Reflections on History and Art (Zero Books), The War Against Marxism: Reification and Revolution (Bloomsbury) and The Face of the Waters (Vulpine). He can be reached on twitter at @MckennaTony
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe