November 4, 2023
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
“I say that between colonization and civilization, there is an infinite distance.” – Aimé Césaire + Israeli historian Ilan Pappé: “They [Hamas] warned Israel: we will not sit idle as long as the political prisoners are not going to be released…we will do all we can to abduct Israeli soldiers and citizens so we have […]
