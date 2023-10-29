The Palestinian Youth Movement in a Time of War

October 29, 2023
An Interview With Kaleem Hawa
by Susie Day
Kaleem Hawa is a young Palestinian writer who has contributed eloquent pieces on art and film to such publications as The New York Review of Books and Artforum. But he has no time for this now. He and his comrades in the Palestinian Youth Movement [PYM] are, to put it bluntly, in a war – […]
susie day writes about prison, policing, and political activism. She’s also written political satire, a collection of which, Snidelines: Talking Trash to Power, was published in 2014. In 2020, her book, The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution was published by Haymarket. She lives in New York City with her partner, the infamous Laura Whitehorn.
