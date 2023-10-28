Is Gaza Burning?

October 28, 2023
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Genocide: a crime committed with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, in whole or in part. – United Nations, Article II, Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide (1948) + On Friday, Gaza went dark. The lights were shot out. The internet unplugged. The phone lines down. The power […]
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe