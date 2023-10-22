A Depository of Historical Knowledge

October 22, 2023
In the Freedom Archives
by Ron Jacobs
Not man or men but the struggling, oppressed class itself is the depository of historical knowledge. In Marx it appears as the last enslaved class, as the avenger that completes the task of liberation in the name of generations of the downtrodden. –Walter Benjamin, On the Concept of History, No. XII I was in Berkeley, […]
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe