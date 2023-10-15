We Are Palestine’s Only Hope

October 15, 2023
A Call to the People of the West
by T.J. Coles
As Israel once again “mows the grass” in Gaza, leaders of Western countries have taken an unprecedented step. During previous atrocities like Operations Cast Lead (2008-09) and Protective Edge (2014), the Prime Minister of the UK, the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, and so on, typically issued mundane statements: that both sides—the Israeli […]
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe