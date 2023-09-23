A spate of articles on gerontocracy have emerged over the last few months, spawned by recent events like Trump’s particularly unhinged campaign trail comments, 81-year-old Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell freezing mid-speech multiple times, and the 90-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, being hospitalized and publicly exhibiting confusion and a "rapidly deteriorating” memory. Feinstein’s extended absence earlier this year delayed numerous judicial confirmations—she missed over fifty votes during her ten-week vacancy. A Pentagon-funded study released in April this year identified dementia among high-level US officials as a national security threat.
- Those Old Gerontocracy Doldrums
- The Racketeering of State Violence
- The Tragedy of Allende-Era Chile: A Strong Start Countered by Imperialist Assault
- Halmahera: EVs For Uncontacted People
- Shoplifting as Capital Offense
- Why UPS Workers Were Ready to Strike
- Lost Generations? Millennials and Gen Z in a Post-Pandemic World
- Better Red Than Dead
- The Sins of Butte
- Writing Palestine
- Bombshells: Barbie and the Nuclear Age
- The World’s Food System Brings us Inflation, Hunger and Waste
- American Roulette
- Cultural Apartheid in Germany
- Inside the Mind of Ted Kaczynski