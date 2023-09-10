One very dangerous new norm that all humans should be worrying about is who most benefits and accumulates most power in this death-dealing system, or who can be held largely responsible for the plight the world’s in. Let’s start with the richest man, Elon Musk. Asked last year if he has more influence than the American government, he complacently replied, “In some ways”. Ronan Farrow describes how “Musk has sought out business opportunities in crucial areas where, after decades of privatization, the state has receded. The government is now reliant on him”. For example, he “seeded so much of the country with … [Tesla’s] proprietary charging stations”, that he pushed the Biden Administration into pushing his electric cars and now, “His stations are eligible for billions of dollars in subsidies”.
- Halmahera: EVs For Uncontacted People
- Shoplifting as Capital Offense
- Why UPS Workers Were Ready to Strike
- Lost Generations? Millennials and Gen Z in a Post-Pandemic World
- Better Red Than Dead
- The Sins of Butte
- Writing Palestine
- Bombshells: Barbie and the Nuclear Age
- The World’s Food System Brings us Inflation, Hunger and Waste
- American Roulette
- Cultural Apartheid in Germany
- Inside the Mind of Ted Kaczynski
- How NAFTA Ate the West
- For Russia, With Love
- Setting the Future Free From Inside an Israeli Prison