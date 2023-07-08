The Trouble with Palm Oil

July 8, 2023
A Horrendous Crime But Whose Story?
by Julie Wark
As if the Southeast Asian haze, otherwise known as a “recurrent transboundary air pollution issue”, wasn’t enough, there are many other reminders of how harmful the palm oil industry is to this planet. It’s well known that massiveland-clearing operations of the palm oil agribusiness burn down rainforests and cause the sky-blackening haze but the damage […]
