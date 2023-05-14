Fire, Razor Wire and the Beast

May 14, 2023
Scenes from a US Mexico Border Drama
by Kent Paterson
Outside a fence enclosing Mexico’s disgraced National Migration Institute in Ciudad Juárez stands an altar. Festooned with photos of young men, the altar honors the memory of 40 migrants from Central and South America who perished in a fire last March after they were detained by the Mexican government while on their way to the […]
Kent Paterson is a freelance journalist who covers the southwestern United States, the border region and Mexico. He is a regular contributor to CounterPunch and the Americas Program.
