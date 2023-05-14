May 14, 2023

Fire, Razor Wire and the Beast

Scenes from a US Mexico Border Drama

by Kent Paterson
Outside a fence enclosing Mexico’s disgraced National Migration Institute in Ciudad Juárez stands an altar. Festooned with photos of young men, the altar honors the memory of 40 migrants from Central and South America who perished in a fire last March after they were detained by the Mexican government while on their way to the […]
To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Kent Paterson is a freelance journalist who covers the southwestern United States, the border region and Mexico. He is a regular contributor to CounterPunch and the Americas Program. 

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe