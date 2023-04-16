The Cultural Logic of QAnon

April 16, 2023
The Deformation of the Information Space
by Matthew Hannah
“It’s time to wake up.” – Q “You ain’t the first son-of-a-bitch to wake up from their dream.” – Nada, They Live A disenfranchised young man discovers that malign entities have been living in secret all around him, manipulating the levers of power in order to feed on innocent citizens who are unable, or unwilling, […]
Matthew N. Hannah is an Assistant Professor of Digital Humanities at Purdue University in the School of Information Studies, where he researches and teaches about online misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe