As quotes go, it’s notable: “Politics is not a dinner party.” I harbor no great fondness for Mao Zedong, but I do think that his famed comment points to a provocative truth about politics. Liberals and centrists today often act tacitly as if political ethics and personal ethics are identical. The “Would you have a beer with them?” test for presidential candidates commonly employed by pundits reinforces this unity. But our codes of individual and interpersonal ethics—the virtues we strive to cultivate in ourselves as people and how we behave with friends, family, and acquaintances—necessarily differ from public, political ethics, as theorists stretching back to Plato and Aristotle have recognized.
- The Cultural Logic of QAnon
- “Politics Is Not a Dinner Party” … Yet: In Praise of Festive Leftism
- How Assassination Became Policy at the CIA
- The Hat of Abdul Haq
- The US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Mammon and the Hippie Pope
- Lawlessness in the Name of Law and Order
- How Many Monsters are You?
- American Whiplash
- The Fight Against Native American Mascoting
- Ecocide and Ecoside
- The Last Child of My Lai
- How Does an Economic System so Hostile to Life Endure for Centuries?
- Comedy Vacui
- When the CIA Came for Al McCoy
- The Speech of Robots