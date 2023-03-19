The Last Child of My Lai

March 19, 2023
Pressure Drops
by Jeffrey St. Clair
The My Lai Massacre, where American GIs murdered 502 unarmed Vietnamese civilians, occurred 55 years ago this week. Around 11:30 on March 16, 1968, Captain Ernest Medina ordered a ceasefire of US troops under his command in the south Vietnamese village of My Lai 4. After nearly four hours of gunfire, there was silence. There […]
