Ecocide and Ecoside

March 19, 2023
The Rights of Nature and Indigenous Communities are Inseperable
by Julie Wark
If we’re going to fight something, we need to know what it is. If a crime is to be prosecuted, we must know what the crime is. At first sight, and in its dictionary definition, ecocide seems to be fairly straightforward: “the destruction of large areas of the natural environment as a consequence of human […]
