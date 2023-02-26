Thatcherism in End Times Drag

February 26, 2023
Fascism, Libertarianism and Oxford’s Traffic Filters
by Dan Glazebrook
A largely innocuous, if somewhat tedious, traffic reduction scheme in Oxford, England has in recent months become a bizarre cause celebre of the international far right. Since last May, three areas of East Oxford have had the bulk of their residential streets closed to through traffic to create what are called Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs). […]
Dan Glazebrook is a political commentator and agitator. He is the author of Divide and Ruin: The West’s Imperial Strategy in an Age of Crisis (Liberation Media, 2013) and Supremacy Unravelling: Crumbling Western Dominance and the Slide to Fascism (K and M, 2020)
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe