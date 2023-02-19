One of the earliest climate-related documents in the CIA library is a 1958 Joint Services Publications report on Soviet analyses of so-called global “heat balances.” The report mostly consists of hundreds of footnotes referencing the work of Soviet climatologists who seemed way ahead on the issue. Until the 1990s, most of the CIA research entries for “climate change” and “global warming” are simply translations of Soviet science journals.
- The CIA’s Changing Take on the Climate Emergency
- Emancipation, Hollywood’s Best Civil War Movie Ever
- Will California Save the Iconic Joshua Tree?
- Call it Whitewashing or Greenwashing, World Bank Subterfuge Doesn’t Fool Us
- Black Power Remakes the World
- Did Timothy Leary Save my Life?
- Mandela’s Death or Other Dramatic Developments…
- The Murder of Tyre Nichols and the Death of Police Reform
- The Harms of Solitary Confinement During Covid
- West Papua: What the UN Did and Must Undo
- The Enemy Paradox
- Central Banks are a Symptom, Capitalism is the Cause
- On Being Called “Terrorist”
- Contra Contrarianism
- Corsage, a Review