Will California Save the Iconic Joshua Tree?

February 12, 2023
Showdown in the Mojave
by Farrah Hassen
“I’m watching these trees fall over in the park because of being baked in the heat,” observed David, my climbing instructor. He has lived in Joshua Tree for some 30 years, just a stone’s throw away from the entrance to its namesake Joshua Tree National Park, where the Colorado and Mojave Deserts meet. As a […]
Farrah Hassen, J.D., is a writer, policy analyst, and adjunct professor in the Department of Political Science at Cal Poly Pomona.
