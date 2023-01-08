Corsage, a Review

For some reason, royalty has been much in the news lately. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee was observed during the first half of 2022. Her Majesty’s September death set off a period of mourning. On November 9, the fifth season of the Netflix series about the Windsors, The Crown, dropped. In December, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, visited the USA. Not to be outdone, while they were in the “colonies” the Sussexes released the coming attractions for and then the multi-part Netflix series featuring Harry and Meghan. On December 7, an attempted coup plot to install Heinrich XIII Prince of Reuss as the head of state was foiled in Germany.